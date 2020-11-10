MY DYING BRIDE Release New Video Trailer For Upcoming Macabre Cabaret EP
November 10, 2020, an hour ago
My Dying Bride's Macabre Cabaret EP will be released on November 20 via Nuclear Blast. In this new video trailer, frontman Aaron Stainthorpe takes us on a walk through Yorkshire and shares his inspirations and favourite sights.
Order the Macabre Cabaret EP here.
Tracklisting:
"Macabre Cabaret"
"A Secret Kiss"
"A Purse Of Gold And Stars"
"Orchestral Shores" (Buiksloterkerk Cathedral Mix)
"A Secret Kiss" lyric video:
(Photo - Adam Johnson)