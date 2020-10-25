MY DYING BRIDE Unveil Signature Beer

My Dying Bride has launched their very own lager, Old Earth. Proudly brewed in Yorkshire, England, Old Earth is a classic Vienna lager.

Old Earth is a bright amber pour with clean, crisp flavours that culminate in a perfectly bittered mouthful. Malted undertones are complemented by a gentle, almost strawberry-like flavour that fades away to let the hallmark sharpness shine. Get yours now at this location, worldwide shipping available. The first 171 orders come with a collection of signatures from the band and are in a limited edition silver can.

No rest for My Dying Bride, just half a year after they returned from their break with their haunting and successful masterpiece, The Ghost Of Orion, the kindred of Yorkshire raise the curtains to the Macabre Cabaret - their new EP that will be released on November 20 via Nuclear Blast.

The band has shared a first single and lyric video for "A Secret Kiss". Watch the video below, and order the Macabre Cabaret EP here.

Singer Aaron Stainthorpe states: “‘A Secret Kiss' is the final and lasting mark on the soul any human will feel when the lights have dulled and nothing meaningful remains for them. All religion features a shadow creature who arrives at the point of extinction and the release of the human soul, to either guide them to majesty or allow them do fall eternally into the ether.”

(Photos courtesy of My Dying Bride's Facebook page)