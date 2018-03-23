MY KUNDALINI – Featuring Former ENSIFERUM Member Announce Debut Album; “Stone Beast” Video Streaming

My Kundalini is the solo project of Jukka-Pekka Miettinen (ex-ArthemesiA, ex-Ensiferum, ex-Stone Beast, Kirkkokahvit, Atmosphere Enterprise) that was based on the need to express music of the cosmos without the need to limit it to some certain genre. Well of course it took a heavier form and is therefore part of a genre, but so that it’s a mixture of Black Sabbath and Entombed having a child and then some. The debut album will be released on April 20th.

The Art of Dying is a dive into human consciousness and beyond. Death and Resurrection. Knowledge found in psychedelics and discipline. And it is out there for you to reach.

The first video from the album “Stone Beast” is a song that was supposed to be the ultimate anthem to his former band Stone Beast, but as it goes the band split up and the song ended up being the beginning of something new. It became the anthem of the modern man in search of his soul and failing at it.

Tracklisting:

“Bone”

“Love”

“Queen Mother”

“Stone Beast”

“The Art Of Dying”

“Supermoon”

“Leaking Mind”

“Wake Up The Messiah”

“Codex Bestia”

“Stone Beast” video: