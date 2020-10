MY RUIN Guitarist MICK MURPHY Releases NEANDERTHAL Quarantunes II EP; Fans Invited To Name Their Price For Digital Purchase

My Ruin guitarist Mick Murphy has released another EP under his Neanderthal moniker, entitled Quarantunes II. He has checked in with the following:

"Surprise! Here’s a new Neanderthal digital EP for y’all to check out. Four brand new songs written and recorded over the past few months. You can download it for FREE (with option to donate).

Dedicated to the memory of Edward Van Halen. Thank you for your amazing contributions to guitar playing, rock music and gear. You're the king and you'll go down in history as a true innovator, and the greatest rock player of all time. Riff In Power."

Tracklist:

"South East Lightning"

"Birthday Jam"

"The Healer II"

"Shit Show Theme Song"

All songs, guitar, bass, drums, recording & mixing by Mick Murphy. Recorded at The Magick Room in Knoxville, TN - 2020. Cover artwork by Tairrie B. Murphy.

My Ruin vocalist Tairrie B. Murphy recently checked in with the following update:

"My Ruin originally recorded our cover of the Mudhoney classic 'Touch Me I'm Sick' for our album, The Brutal Language, in 2005. With the 2020 release of our new, old school covers album Rock Love & Red Lipstick, which we debuted on Valentines Day to celebrate the 20 year Anniversary of our band, Mick and I decided it was finally time to create a video to accompany it.

This song has always been one of our favorite covers by one of our favorite bands! We loved putting our violently sexy spin on the original and playing it live on many of our tours over the years. We've included some never before seen footage from our last U.K. tour and the rest we had fun filming at home while we've been in lock down due to the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic.

While band members have come and gone, at the core, My Ruin has always been the two of us. The heart and soul of our rock and roll. To help us celebrate this special milestone, you can download our new album FREE as our gift to you at this location.

Stay safe and smart, be kind to each other and create art."

Tracklist:

"My War"

"Trouble"

"Touch Me I'm Sick"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Tainted Love"

"Mean Street"

"Do You Love Me"

"Turned Out"

"I Ain't No Joke"

"Slide You The Horn"

"Rid Of Me"

"Stoopid"

"War Machine"

"Sex Junkie"

"Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo"

"My Way"