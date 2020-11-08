MY RUIN Guitarist MICK MURPHY Releases New NEANDERTHAL Video For "Darkthrasher"

My Ruin guitarist Mick Murphy has checked in with the following update:

"Just edited and uploaded two new Neanderthal videos to YouTube. Here’s the first one for the song 'Darkthrasher'. It was filmed (by Tairrie B. Murphy with additional footage by Jerry Brown) at Scruffy City Hall all the way back in February, when rock shows as we knew and loved them were still happening. The audio is taken from Monday Night Metal, available for free download here."

Murphy has released another EP under his Neanderthal moniker, entitled Quarantunes II. He has checked in with the following:

"Surprise! Here’s a new Neanderthal digital EP for y’all to check out. Four brand new songs written and recorded over the past few months. You can download it for FREE (with option to donate).

Dedicated to the memory of Edward Van Halen. Thank you for your amazing contributions to guitar playing, rock music and gear. You're the king and you'll go down in history as a true innovator, and the greatest rock player of all time. Riff In Power."

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://neanderthal.bandcamp.com/album/quarantunes-ii-2" href="https://neanderthal.bandcamp.com/album/quarantunes-ii-2">Quarantunes II by NEANDERTHAL</a>

Tracklist:

"South East Lightning"

"Birthday Jam"

"The Healer II"

"Shit Show Theme Song"

All songs, guitar, bass, drums, recording & mixing by Mick Murphy. Recorded at The Magick Room in Knoxville, TN - 2020. Cover artwork by Tairrie B. Murphy.