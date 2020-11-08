MY RUIN Vocalist TAIRRIE B. MURPHY Releases New Solo Hip Hop Album For Free / Pay What You Want Download

My Ruin vocalist Tairrie B. Murphy has checked in with the following announcement:

"I'm proud to debut my new energy and the birth of Feminenergy, out now.

Twelve socially conscious, politically reflective, hardcore tracks of hip hop, rock & resistance with a raised up fist. Reclaiming my time, speaking my mind with a vengeance and calling for a referendum on this unfit, derelict president. This is a free download and my gift to you. However, if you would like to make a donation in the name of art, I thank you for the continued support.

Respect to the architects and those I sampled. Once again, you have inspired me and I just wanted to show my love for you.

S/O to the awesome turntable stylings of DJ GrandMixer Gms, who rocked the old school scratching on 'Caution' and 'Truth Bomb', my song dedicated to legacies and good trouble of Civil Rights icon John Lewis and the Notorious RGB, who both sadly passed away this year. S/O to the one and only Paul Catten (Dead Sheeran, Barrabus, Murder One, Lazarus Blackstar, Medulla Nocte) in the UK who joins me on vocals for our cover of the infamous Afrika Bambaataa & John Lydon classic 'World Destruction' from 1984 to 2020, kaboom! New video coming soon. Stay tuned.

And lastly, a very special thank you to my husband and musical partner of 20 years, Mick Murphy who helped me to bring my ideas and this album to life. Mick played live drums, bass, guitar, engineered, mixed and co-produced my new album with me. From heavy metal to hip hop, My Ruin to VintageCurses and Feminenergy, Mick is a true master of heaviosity and he never ceases to amaze me. This album is our new radical, liberal baby!"

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://tairrieb.bandcamp.com/album/feminenergy" href="https://tairrieb.bandcamp.com/album/feminenergy">Feminenergy by TAIRRIE B</a>

Tracklist:

"World Destruction"

"Hardcore"

"KNXVLN"

"Raised Up Fist"

"Nasty Woman"

"Referendum"

"The Coldest"

"Truth Bomb"

"American Carnage"

"Caution"

"Fistful Of Steel"

"I'm A Woman (MM ResistMix 2020)"

Tairrie recently checked in with the following update:

"I've been posting about politics a lot lately, so I want to take a minute and share a little music. I recently came across another old school tape cassette with a few soundboard recordings of Manhole└A while we were on the October Rust tour with Type O Negative (RIP PeterSteele) way back in the day. These 8 songs were recorded hard, fast & loud...live at Elysée Montmartre in Paris, France on 12.15.96.

Each track has been digitized from cassette to wave files for this album which is a free download and my gift to you to add to your Manhole / TuraSatana / MyRuin collection of recordings. It's been fun revisiting these recordings after so many years. I hope you feel the same way I do. Please share with anyone you know who might enjoy this walk down my rock memory lane with you!

No matter what incarnation my various projects take (from hip hop to heavy metal) when it comes to my art, I will always stay true to myself and follow my heart. Thank you for continuing to be with me on my musical journey from past to present day. May we never grow apart."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://manholelosangeles.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-paris" href="http://manholelosangeles.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-paris">Live in Paris by Manhole</a>

Tracklist:

"Hypocrite"

"Hard Times"

"Kiss Or Kill"

"Victim"

"Break"

"Negative Creep"

"Roughness"

"Six Feet Deep"