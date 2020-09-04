MYGRAIN Release “Out Of This Life” Single

MyGrain is back! The group's fifth album was recorded with the familiar mastermind Juho Räihä at Soundspiral Audio and will see its daylight on October 2, 2020 via Reaper Entertainment.

MyGrain have revealed their second single, "Out Of This Life", together with the release of an official lyric video which was created by visual master mind Timo Honkanen / Death-illustrated.net.

The band states: “We are happy to reveal our second single and lyric video ‘Out Of This Life’ from our upcoming album V! We're absolutely excited to present our tad bit more fierce side of the album, together with the super catchy melodies and some progressive elements. Warning: take a firm grip of your couch or whatever you're sitting on, or in case you're up and standing, be sure to hold on to something solid - since this song is literally gonna blow the roof off!"

Find V preorders here.