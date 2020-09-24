MYGRAIN Release V Album Track-By-Track, Part 2 (Video)

MyGrain's fifth album, V, was recorded with the familiar mastermind Juho Räihä at Soundspiral Audio and will be released on October 2 via Reaper Entertainment.

Today, MyGrain reveal the second track-by-track video, which will guide you through the songs and give you some inside information oo the making of each song on the album. Watch two track-by-track videos below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Find V preorders here.

Traclisting:

"The Nightmare"

"Out Of This Life"

"Summoned Duality"

"The Way Of The Flesh"

"Haunted Hearts"

"The Calling"

"Game Of Gods"

"Stars Fading Black"

"Fathomless Freefall"

"Waves Of Doom"

"Haunted Hearts" video:

"Out Of This Life" lyric video:

MyGrain are:

Tuomas "Tommy" Tuovinen - vocals

Teemu Ylämäki - guitars

Joni Lahdenkauppi - guitars

Jonas Kuhlberg - bass

Janne Mikael Manninen - drums