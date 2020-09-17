MYGRAIN Release V Album Track-By-Track Video - Part 1

MyGrain is back! The group's fifth album was recorded with the familiar mastermind Juho Räihä at Soundspiral Audio and will see its daylight on October 2 via Reaper Entertainment.

Today, MyGrain reveal their first track-by-track that will guide you through the songs on their forthcoming album, V, and will give you some insight of the making of each song on the album. Part 1 is availabel below.

MyGrain recently released their second single from V, "Out Of This Life", together with an official lyric video which was created by visual master mind Timo Honkanen / Death-illustrated.net.

The band states: “We are happy to reveal our second single and lyric video ‘Out Of This Life’ from our upcoming album V! We're absolutely excited to present our tad bit more fierce side of the album, together with the super catchy melodies and some progressive elements. Warning: take a firm grip of your couch or whatever you're sitting on, or in case you're up and standing, be sure to hold on to something solid - since this song is literally gonna blow the roof off!"

Find V preorders here.

MyGrain are:

Tuomas "Tommy" Tuovinen - vocals

Teemu Ylämäki - guitars

Joni Lahdenkauppi - guitars

Jonas Kuhlberg - bass

Janne Mikael Manninen - drums