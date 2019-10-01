MYLES KENNEDY - "The 10 Singers Who Blew My Mind"

Vocalist Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) recently sat down with Music Radar to discuss the 10 singers that blew his mind. An excerpt from the rundown is available below.

Stevie Wonder

Kennedy: "I have to start with one of the most influential singers of all-time, maybe not as much in the rock realm, but definitely in many other genres. I started singing by learning from him. I would drive my car around trying to match his inflections. There was just something away he approached his vocal lines that really appealed to me early on. My very first musical memory was seeing him on Sesame Street. I was four years old and because of how it made me feel, that memory has burned itself into my brain.

I actually had the opportunity to meet him a few years, it’s a crazy story. I was at a hotel with a friend of mine talking about my first solo record, which never came out, and somehow Stevie Wonder’s name came up. He was a bit surprised because I’m a rock guy. A bit later, we were still talking, then he points and says, ‘There’s your guy right there!’ And nobody was around except for us, Stevie Wonder and his family, hanging out by the pool. How weird is that?! My friend said we should go meet him but I didn’t want to bug him, but he asked for my phone, then darted towards Stevie to try and get a photo. Luckily, Stevie was very cool and gracious. 'Sir Duke' was the song for me as a kid. When I first got a trumpet, that was one of the first things I tried to learn… it was pretty difficult!”

Freddie Mercury

Kennedy: "Freddie was the first rock singer that blew my mind as a kid. The first time I heard Queen was after my baseball team got our asses kicked. I was only six years old, absolutely crestfallen that we’d lost and then I heard the dun-dun-tish drum beat that starts 'We Will Rock You'. And then came this powerful, authoritative voice which left me wondering why it was affecting me so much.

I think his anatomy had a lot to do with it. I’m sure his soft palate was shaped in such a way that gave him this extra power. And more than anything, that’s the word that encapsulates him: power. Some artists have great range or great control, and he had both, but the one thing he had more than anyone else was this intense power. He was a true force of nature."

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - Living The Dream Tour captures the band’s incendiary concert performance on their sold-out 2019 tour. Shot on location in front of a rabid crowd at London’s legendary Hammersmith Apollo. Living The Dream Tour will be released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl, digital video and digital audio, worldwide on September 20.

Watch "The Call Of The Wild" from the upcoming release, below:

Living The Dream Tour features Slash & Co. roaring through a highly charged 2-hour set of tracks from all four of Slash’s solo albums. The set includes “Call Of The Wild” “Driving Rain,” “By The Sword,” “Back From Cali,” “Starlight,” “World On Fire” and “Anastasia.” There’s a searing live version of “Shadow Life,” as well as “We Are All Gonna Die” and “Doctor Alibi,” during which lead singer Myles Kennedy switches vocal duties with bassist Todd Kerns.

Slash tears up the Hammersmith Apollo with staggering solos while dropping giant slabs of riffs with casual ease, delivering the essence of rock ‘n’ roll in this show. You can see it, hear it and feel it. “Every night is chasing that magic and when it all happens, it’s euphoric,” Slash states. “I just love it…London kicks ass.”

DVD/Blu-ray bonus feature: Live In London mini-documentary, including interview with Slash and Myles, plus behind-the-scenes footage of the tour.

Tracklisting:

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Halo"

"Standing In The Sun"

"Ghost"

"Back From Cali"

"My Antidote"

"Serve You Right"

"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"

"Shadow Life"

"We’re All Gonna Die"

"Doctor Alibi"

"Lost Inside The Girl"

"Wicked Stone"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Driving Rain"

"By The Sword"

"Nightrain"

"Starlight"

"You’re A Lie"

"World On Fire"

"Avalon"

"Anastasia"

