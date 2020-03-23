MYRKUR's Folkesange Album Out Now; Full Audio Stream Available

Myrkur's new album, Folkesange, is available now via Relapse Records. A full album audio stream can be found below.

Myrkur has always carved her own path and challenged underground preconceptions of heavy genres. Soon after newfound motherhood, Amalie Bruun sets out on a journey into the very heart of the Scandinavian culture that marked her own childhood. On Folkesange she relinquishes black metal for a refined yet far-reaching evocation of traditional folk, combining songs ancient and new to sublimely resonant effect.

Storytelling, rites of passage, and the invocation of a continuity that passes through time and generation are all part of folk music's tapestry, and Folkesange taps into all these currents in their most essential form. In part a purist's approach to the genre, free from over-interpretation and fusion, the use of Kulning (an ancient Scandinavian herding call) and traditional instruments throughout, such as nyckelharpa, lyre and mandola offer a deeper, more tactile connection to their source, an unbroken line of communication back to the past.

But the album is no museum piece; it resonates in the here and now, aided by the spacious production of Heilung member and musical collaborator Christopher Juul. Cinematic yet intimate, Folkesange exists in a state of boundless reverie, bourne by string-led drones, cyclical, elegiac rhythms and Bruun's frictionless voice, all carrier signals for deep-rooted, ancestral memories, and associations felt on an elemental level.

An immersive experience in its own right, but also belonging to a wider, pagan folk-based renaissance that has attracted a devoted following worldwide, Folkesange answers a need that has become ever more pressing in turbulent times. A zeroing in on a resonance that is both intrinsic and enduring, it's a rediscovery of personal grounding, and an experience that reaches beyond culture to remind us of a shared, deeply rooted inheritance. A tuning fork that binds the personal and the universal, Folkesange is a reminder that the most transcendent experiences are those closest to home.

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Ella"

"Fager som en Ros"

"Leaves Of Yggdrasil"

"Ramund"

"Tor i Helheim"

"Svea"

"Harpens Kraft"

"Gammelkäring"

"House Carpenter"

"Reiar"

"Gudernes Vilje"

"Vinter"

Album stream:

"Leaves Of Yggdrasil" video:

"Ella" video:

(Photo - Shawn Brackbill)