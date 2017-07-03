MYTHODEA Featuring TESTAMENT / DEATH Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO Introduce New Musicians To Lineup; Band Recording New Song “Disconnected” (Teaser Videos)

Symphonic progressive metal band, Mythodea, has announced a new lineup, bringing in a new drummer from Brasil, Pedro Tinello (Almah) and introducing a new vocalist from Italy, Francesco Cavalieri (Wind Rose, Fairyland). Carrying over from the last album is American bassist, Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death), and band visionary/composer/guitarist located in Greece, Christos Nikolaou.

A new song, “Disconnected” is being recorded and will be released later this year. Watch some video teasers below from the recording sessions:

Steve Di Giorgio recently signed the worldwide artist deal with Alpha Omega Management, inaugurating the new Alpha Omega Management branch, dedicated to the needs and interests (booking, media, communication, promotion) of session musicians and solo artists.

Watch Steve’s video announcement below:

Steve Di Giorgio doesn’t need any further introductions, as he is widely renowned as a pioneer on the fretless bass in heavy metal music, being the bassist of Testament, Death and Sadus, among others. Within his genre, Steve Di Giorgio is respected for his playing skills, versatility and incredible technique. He has more than 40 studio album recordings and over 20 years of touring the world.