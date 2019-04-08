NABERUS - New "Slaves" Music Video Takes On Wealthy One-Percenters

Hot off the heels of their immensely successful Japanese Tour, Australian melodic death-thrashers Naberus have released a new music video for the song "Slaves". This is the fourth single taken from their sophomore album Hollow. The video, which can be seen below, tackles the societal issue of wealth inequality. It was directed by Catherine Argiriou, filmed by Consta Creative and edited by Warwick Hughes of Sink or Swim Productions at the Old Meat Market in Northern Melbourne, Australia.

"'Slaves' is a song about feeling useless and trapped in a monopolizing capitalistic society where the minority hold the majority of the wealth," says lead vocalist James Ash. "There's a visible trend among the extremely wealthy in their obsession with materialistic possessions, and this fosters a sense of greed and selfishness which also appear to be on the rise."

Naberus' latest album Hollow was released in June 2018 via Eclipse Records. To date, the band have already released three other music videos supporting the album, for the songs “Hollow”, “My Favorite Memory”, and “Space To Breathe”.