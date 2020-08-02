NAGAZI Issue Official Music Video For "Triumphant"

Mt Pleasant, MI based hard rock / heavy metal band Nagazi has released the official music video for "Triumphant". Filmed by Will Moss (Hive Minds Media) live on location at two stops on the November Pain Tour with Smile Empty Soul and Cinder in the fall of 2019 (at Growlers in Memphis, TN on 11/19/2019, and at Stickyz in Little Rock, AR on 11/23/2019), "Triumphant" was engineered by Matt Dalton (Rock Hill Sound [formerly Metro 37 Studios]) in Rochester Hills, MI) and mastered by Ulrich Wild (The Wilderness in Los Angeles, CA).

“There are a lot of people in this world that want to get close to you, use you, take what they can, chew you up, and spit you out. 'Triumphant' is about challenging these loathsome people, and fighting for what is yours,” says Nagazi.

Formed in 2014, Nagazi have shared the stage with the likes of: Devildriver, HedPE, Nonpoint, Deicide, Flotsam & Jetsam, Hammerfall, Whitechapel, Lorna Shore, Raven Black and 36 Crazy Fists, among others. And with a uniquely brutal yet captivating sound, Nagazi immediately resonates with the heavy metal masses and elitists alike.

For further details, visit Nagazi on Facebook.