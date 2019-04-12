NAILS Release New Single And Music Video "I Don't Want To Know You"; North American Tour Announced

Nails has returned to unleash their relentless fury once again with the release of a new song, “I Don’t Want To Know You”. The digital single, out now, is accompanied by the ripping B-side “Endless Resistance”, which features guest Max Cavalera.

Pre-orders are now available for a limited edition 7” vinyl that will be released on June 7 and will include an additional remix of “Endless Resistance” by Petbrick (Wayne Adams, Iggor Cavalera).

“I Don’t Want To Know You” was tracked by Nails drummer Taylor Young, mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge) at GodCity Studio, and is the band’s first recording to feature their second guitarist Leon del Muerte (Nausea, Exhumed). Nails has also unveiled a music video for the new single that was directed by Nico Poalillo. Watch it at the link below.

News of Nails’ single coincides with their announcement of a North American headline tour with support from Misery Index, Devourment and Outerheaven, that will take place in June.

Tour dates:

June

7 - St. Louis, MO - The Firebird

8 - Chicago, IL - Metro

9 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

12 - Boston, MA - Middle East

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

15 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

16 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater

