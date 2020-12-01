NANOWAR OF STEEL Release Music Video For "In The Sky"; Exclusive Stairway To Valhalla Vinyl Reissue Out This Friday

After gathering millions of clicks on YouTube and Spotify, Italy’s finest up-and-coming comedy metal outfit, Nanowar Of Steel, will re-release their previously sold out 2018 album, Stairway To Valhalla, with an exclusive first ever vinyl reissue via Napalm Records this Friday, December 4.

To celebrate Stairway tT Valhalla’s re-release, the band have revealed the music video for their power metal anthem “In The Sky”, where they go on a mission to seek their way into, well… the sky. Watch below.

Bassist Gatto Panceri 666 states: “‘In The Sky’ is the first video about the sky actually being recorded in the sky while at the same time not being in the sky. Potowotominimak, Mr. Baffo and some fans - the winners of the In The Sky Nanowar challenge last year - were lucky enough to be in the sky while not being in the sky thanks to the sophisticated technology of FlyX.

"The video was shot in Cinecitta' World, an amusement park in the outskirts of Rome which let us organize a special event, that included a tour of the park guided by Nanowar Of Steel as well as a concert in the evening.

"We also would like to remind everyone that to be in the sky is better than not to be in the sky.“

The reissued vinyl edition will be available in two different colors and comes along with a bonus CD as well as yet-unreleased fountains of fun, starting with party smashing “Uranus” featuring Michael Starr. On their forth full-length, the five-piece offers hits such as “The Call Of Cthulhu” and “Barbie, Milf Princess Of The Twilight” featuring Fabio Lione (Turilli/Lione Rhapsody). The bonus CD also contains Nanowar Of Steel’s smashers “Norwegian Reggaeton” and “Valhalleluja” amongst others.

Pre-order the Stairway To Valhalla reissue here.

Tracklisting:

"Declination"

"Barbie, Milf Princess of the Twilight"

"The Call of Cthulhu"

"Heavy Metal Kibbles"

"Il maestro Myiagi di Pino"

"L'opelatole ecologico"

"Images and Swords"

"In the Sky"

"... And Then I Noticed That She Was a Gargoyle"

"Tooth Fairy"

"Vegan Velociraptor"

"Another Drill in the Wall"

"Ironmonger (The Copier of the Seven Keys)"

"Bum Voyage"

"Uranus"

"The Crown and the Onion Ring"

"The Quest for Carrefour"

"Hail to Liechtenstein"

"Uranus" (feat. Michael Starr)

Bonus CD:

"Valhalleluja"

"Sottosegretari alla presidenza della repubblica del True Metal"

"Norwegian Reggaeton"

"Bestie di Seitan"

"Sneeztem of a Yawn"

"A cena da Gianni"

"Kurograd"

"Esce ma non mi rosica" (Shahram Shabpareh Cover)

"Deep Throat Revolution" (Immanuel Casto Cover)

"Norwegian Reggaeton" (Remix)

“Uranus” video:

Nanowar Of Steel are:

Gatto Panceri 666 - Bass

Potowotominimak - Vocals

Mr. Baffo - Vocals

Abdul - Guitar

Uinona Raider - Drums

