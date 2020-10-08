NANOWAR OF STEEL Release Music Video For New Single “Uranus” Feat. STEEL PANTHER's Michael Starr; Exclusive Stairway To Valhalla Vinyl Reissue Due In December

Kings of masterful heavy metal parodies, Nanowar Of Stee,l bless the world with yet another spectacular music video, for their new single “Uranus”, featuring none other than glam icon Michael Starr of Steel Panther. Showing off their incredible choreography skills in shiny space suits, Nanowar Of Steel dance their way straight into your heart - and Uranus!

Michael Starr says about the video for “Uranus”: “This video will make your penis bigger with one view. The more times you view it, the bigger your penis will get. You’re welcome. ‘Uranus’ is a must watch video. It’s the only way to have your first eye orgasms. A fun video with a great story line. If you don’t like this song you must be deaf. If you don’t like this video you must be blind.”

Gatto Panceri 666 of Nanowar Of Steel adds about the video for “Uranus”: “I know, this joke has been used and abused since 1781, from the very first day William Herschel discovered this planet. However, being a practicing astronomer and a professional idiot, I felt I had more right to use it as the subject of a song to be dignified with a Lady Gaga-level video (in all humbleness). Perhaps it won't be the most original pun ever, but one thing we can tell you for sure: this joke turned out to be the most expensive one we've ever told so far!”

Nanowar Of Steel celebrates the successful release of their previously sold out 2018 album, Stairway To Valhalla, with an exclusive first ever reissue on vinyl via Napalm Records on December 4, now available for pre-order.

The reissued vinyl edition will be available in two different colors and comes along with a bonus CD as well as yet-unreleased fountains of fun, starting with party smashing “Uranus” featuring Michael Starr. On their forth full-length, the five-piece offers hits such as “The Call Of Cthulhu” and “Barbie, Milf Princess Of The Twilight” featuring Fabio Lione (Turilli/Lione Rhapsody). The bonus CD also contains Nanowar Of Steel’s smashers “Norwegian Reggaeton” and “Valhalleluja” amongst others.

Pre-order the Stairway To Valhalla reissue here.

Tracklisting:

"Declination"

"Barbie, Milf Princess of the Twilight"

"The Call of Cthulhu"

"Heavy Metal Kibbles"

"Il maestro Myiagi di Pino"

"L'opelatole ecologico"

"Images and Swords"

"In the Sky"

"... And Then I Noticed That She Was a Gargoyle"

"Tooth Fairy"

"Vegan Velociraptor"

"Another Drill in the Wall"

"Ironmonger (The Copier of the Seven Keys)"

"Bum Voyage"

"Uranus"

"The Crown and the Onion Ring"

"The Quest for Carrefour"

"Hail to Liechtenstein"

"Uranus" (feat. Michael Starr)

Bonus CD:

"Valhalleluja"

"Sottosegretari alla presidenza della repubblica del True Metal"

"Norwegian Reggaeton"

"Bestie di Seitan"

"Sneeztem of a Yawn"

"A cena da Gianni"

"Kurograd"

"Esce ma non mi rosica" (Shahram Shabpareh Cover)

"Deep Throat Revolution" (Immanuel Casto Cover)

"Norwegian Reggaeton" (Remix)

Nanowar Of Steel are:

Gatto Panceri 666 - Bass

Potowotominimak - Vocals

Mr. Baffo - Vocals

Abdul - Guitar

Uinona Raider - Drums

(Photo - Valerio Fea)