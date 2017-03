NAPALM DEATH - Campaign For Musical Destruction European Tour Lineup Completed; More Live Dates Confirmed

UK grindcore pioneers, Napalm Death, have announced the complete lineup for their next headlining tour across Europe in April/May. Much suitably dubbed Campaign For Musical Destruction, the package also features Brujeria, Power Trip and newly added Lock Up.

Below a list of all upcoming dates for Napalm Death, including some newly announced festival appearances.

Campaign For Music Destruction Europen Tour 2017 (with Brujeria, Power Trip, Lock Up)

April

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

27 - Stockholm, Sweden – Kraken STHLM

28 - Flensburg, Germany – Roxy

29 - Magdeburg, Germany – Factory

30 - Haarlem, The Netherlands – Patronaat

May

1 - Köln, Germany – Underground

2 - Berlin, Germany – SO36

4 - Krakow, Poland – Kwadrat Klub

5 - Brno, Czech Republic – Klub Fléda

6 - Kassel, Germany – K19

7 - Saarbrücken, Germany – Garage

9 - Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

10 - Glasgow, UK – Classic Grand

11 - Manchester, UK – Rebellion

12 - London, UK – The Electric Ballroom

13 - Paris, France – Le Glazart

14 - Antwerpen, Belgium – Zappa

16 - Six-Fours-Les-Plages, France – Espace André Malraux

17 - Geneva, Switzerland – L'Usine

18 - Bologna, Italy – Zona Roveri

19 - Karlsruhe, Germany – NCO Club

20 - München, Germany – Backstage

21 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Effenaar



Other Napalm Death dates:

March

24 - Haven, UK – Hammerfest

31 - Moita/Lisboa, Portugal – Moita Metal Fest

April

8 - Erica, The Netherlands – Pitfest

10 - Kiev, Ukraine – Monte Ray

11 - Vilnius, Lithuania – Legendos Club

12 - Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena

13 - Tallin, Estonia – Club Tapper

14 - St. Petersburg, Russia – Opera Club

15 - Kaliningrad, Russia – Yalta Club

16 - Moscow, Russia – Volta Club

17 - Yekaterinburg, Russia – TeleClub

19 - Tbilisi, Georgia – Night Office

20 - Erevan, Armenia – Vitamin Club

June

23 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany – With Full Force Festival ***

July

7 - Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Fest

August

3 - Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

5 - Pori, Finland – Porispere Festival ***

11 - Ieper, Belgium – Ieper Fest ***

12 - Rașnov, Romania – Rockstadt Extreme Fest ***

More dates to be announced soon.