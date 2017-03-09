NAPALM DEATH, MORBID ANGEL, DEICIDE And More; Earache Records Opens Pop-Up Vending Shop In Rough Trade Nottingham

From helping to launch the careers of genre-leading artists such as Napalm Death, Morbid Angel and Bolt Thrower, to the creation of the wildly popular Full Dynamic Range vinyl format, Earache Records has been a pioneering force in the world of extreme music for over 30 years. Now, Earache is offering another new and exciting way for fans to purchase music, with the launch of a pop-up CD vending machine in Rough Trade's Nottingham store.

Located in the entrance of the independent record shop in Nottingham's Hockley area, the Earache vending machine offers music lovers a quick, convenient and cheap way to buy CDs on the spot, without the hassle of searching through racks of titles or having to talk to an actual human.

For only £6 each, fans can pick up titles from the likes of Entombed, Godflesh, Sleep, Napalm Death, Rival Sons, Massacre, The Temperance Movement, Blackberry Smoke and more at the press of a button. Be one of the first people to try out the new Earache vending machine at the following location:

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad Street

Nottingham

NG1 3AJ

Full list of titles available:

Biters - Electric Blood

Blackberry Smoke - Like An Arrow

Bolt Thrower - Realm Of Chaos

Danny Worsnop - The Long Road Home

Deicide - Scars Of The Crucifix

Entombed - Left Hand Path

Godflesh - Streetcleaner

Kagoule - Urth

Massacre - From Beyond

Morbid Angel - Altars Of Madness

Napalm Death - Scum

Rival Sons - Hollow Bones

Sleep - Sleep's Holy Mountain

The Temperance Movement - The Temperance Movement

The Temperance Movement - White Bear

Terrorizer - World Downfall

Vektor - Terminal Redux

Wakrat - Wakrat

The White Buffalo - Love And The Death of Damnation