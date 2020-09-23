NAPALM DEATH Vocalist BARNEY GREENWAY Discusses New Album, Childhood, And Which Animal Best Represents The Band; Video

Napalm Death released their new album, Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, on September 18 via Century Media Records. In this new interview with Little Punk People, singer Barney Greenway talks about the new album, and more...

Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015’s Apex Predator - Easy Meat album, was again recorded with longtime producer Russ Russell and features artwork by Frode Sylthe.

From the pinnacle of confrontational instrumental extremity and steadfast lyrical humanity, Napalm Death’s new album warps musical landscapes all over again. Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism includes 12 songs seething with caustic evolution and unrelenting scope.

Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism tracklisting:

"Fuck The Factoid"

"Backlash Just Because"

"That Curse Of Being In Thrall"

"Contagion"

"Joie De Ne Pas Vivre"

"Invigorating Clutch"

"Zero Gravitas Chamber"

"Fluxing Of The Muscle"

"Amoral"

"Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism"

"Acting In Gouged Faith"

"A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen"

“A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen” video:

“Amoral” video:

“Backlash Just Because” lyric video:

Napalm Death lineup:

Shane Embury - Bass reverberations, barks and moans, noise-testing everyday objects

Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway - Bawling, shrieking, intermittent baritone

Danny Herrera - Turbulent beat throes

(Photo - Gobinder Jhitta)