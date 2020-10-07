Napalm Records Launches Napalm Events In North America

Founded in 2010, Napalm Events – the worldwide, full-service booking agency launched by Napalm Records with established offices in Berlin, Germany and Eisenerz, Austria – is pleased to officially announce its expansion into North America, with a presence in the Napalm Records Hoboken, New Jersey office. Recognized for booking premier international artists such as Jinjer, Scott Stapp, Mushroomhead and many more in Europe, Napalm Events will implement their renowned expertise by establishing local operations, focusing a keener eye on bringing top-tier musical talent to fans in the United States and Canada.

Though the company officially represents buzzing Napalm Records artists like Moonspell, Nervosa, Be’lakor, Infected Rain, Ad Infinitum, Crypta and Warfect in North America, Napalm Events continues to welcome artists who are not signed with Napalm Records to join their growing roster alongside alumni like Dagoba, Dwaal and many others. Artists on the Napalm Events roster experience the benefits of full agency services such as transportation, VISA application, merchandising/printing, marketing and more.

Throughout the past decade, the dedicated team at Napalm Events has successfully booked and promoted thousands of shows, and is currently working on packages for 2022.

Thomas Caser, Managing Director, Napalm Events says: “Challenging times create new opportunities, we are thrilled to launch our full-service booking agency in North America. Our center of attention at Napalm Events is the artist. Since we are deeply involved with all sides of touring, we know what a modern agency needs to offer in order to create the ideal environment for an artist’s touring ventures.”

Thorsten Harm, Booking Agent, Napalm Events adds: “The Napalm Events artist roster has grown quickly during the last few years, and the company has become an internationally-respected booking agency. We’ve booked concerts and tours all over Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Russia, and helped to develop and break artists worldwide. Exciting new artists and established acts joined the Napalm Events family over the years. Now, I’m looking forward to bringing our amazing artists to North America. It’s exciting!”