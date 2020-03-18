Napalm Records Launches Online Informational Hub in Response to COVID-19 Related Tour Delays And Restrictions

As the impact of COVID-19 is being felt around the world, many of the Napalm Records artists and their teams have had to make the very difficult decision to postpone or cancel their previously scheduled tours. This current situation will cause previously unforeseeable issues for artists and the entire live entertainment industry, but the health and safety of everyone - including their artists, their teams and live music fans - is absolutely paramount, now and always.

Fan support is appreciated and very important, now more than ever. Contributing to fundraising, sharing words of support with artists, and streaming and/or purchasing music will help the beat go on at this difficult time, as bands work to move beyond current necessary setbacks.

For the convenience and planning purposes of our followers and the fans, Napalm Records have created a landing page on their website, that will act as a hub for related information – including currently postponed or cancelled tours, related news, artist fundraising efforts, and streaming options. They will update this page on a regular basis.

In addition, as fellow music fans to the core, Napalm Records knows the importance of sharing the amazing music of their passionate artists with fans – either on the road or in the comfort of their own homes. Therefore, they plan to host links to classic concerts and exclusive new content from Napalm Records artists – such as unique acoustic sets and intimate living room or studio concerts – via the above link, as well. This content will be dubbed the #NapalmSofaSeries. As their artists make this content available, it will be added to the #NapalmSofaSeries section of the landing page.

To kick things off, Wolfheart has already announced a virtual concert for all fans all over the world on April 9. Fans can check all further details via the landing page link. Stay tuned – more content is planned to be revealed soon.

Napalm Records Owner, Founder and Managing Director Markus Riedler states:

“Our thoughts and well wishes go out to all who are impacted during this difficult period of time and we would like to thank the strong community of fans for their immense support of any and all artists in the past and especially at this time. Whether it be supporting crowdfunding campaigns, purchasing music and merchandise, or even offering words of encouragement to artists via social media - this support is crucial in keeping music moving forward in times like these. Please stay responsible, healthy and safe.”

Napalm Records Managing Director Thomas Caser states:

“The essence of our music – experiencing it live – is hit extremely hard by this pandemic. A lot of artists who were on tours that got cancelled or had scheduled tours that got cancelled or postponed are facing difficult times. But our Metal community stays strong and we have seen amazing reactions, acts of solidarity and support for the artists. This is what our family of Metal is about. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for this. Please keep on being positive, support the bands by listening to their music, show pride by proudly wearing their merchandising, and spread the music by sharing. Keep your tickets for moved tours, shows and festivals, hang in there with us! Better times will come when we all are able to gather again at concerts and festivals to celebrate our music. In the meantime, stay strong, healthy and foremost – HOME! Thank you all!”