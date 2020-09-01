NASHVILLE PUSSY Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of High As Hell With Audio Commentary From Frontman BLAINE CARTWRIGHT

Released in the year 2000, Nashville Pussy are currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their High As Hell album. To mark the occassion, vocalist / guitarist Blaine Cartwright has recorded his Hilarious History Of High As Hell, which can be heard below

"Roll up a fat one, crack open a cold one, as we proudly present Blaine Cartwright’s Hilarious History Of High As Hell," says Nashville Pussy. "You’ll laugh, you’ll cry... you’ll no longer wonder why. Sit back and enjoy."

High As Hell artwork and tracklisting:

"Struttin' Cock"

"Shoot First And Run Like Hell"

"She's Got The Drugs"

"Wrong Side Of A Gun"

"Piece Of Ass"

"High As Hell"

"You Ain't Right"

"Go To Hell"

"Rock 'N' Roll Outlaw"

"Let's Ride"

"Blowjob From A Rattlesnake"

"Drive"