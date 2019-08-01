NASHVILLE PUSSY Invite Fans To Create Video For "Drinking My Life Away"

Nashville Pussy vocalist / rhythm guitarist Blaine Cartwright has revealed details of his band's video contest:

"We are pleased to offer fans the chance to produce our next video for the song ‘Drinking My Life Away’!

Are you a diehard Nashville Pussy fan with a crazy idea for the video? Go for it! It can be as crude and creative as you’d like.

Video submission deadline is September 30th, 2019, to send in your video for review. All videos will be posted right here on the Nashville Pussy Facebook page to be voted on by the fans, and to make things even better, the final contest winner will be chosen by legendary comedian and professional drinker, Doug Stanhope!

The winner will not only have their produced video be the official video for the song, they will also win a VIP experience with the band at a Nashville Pussy headline show of their choice.

To enter your video, send a link to view your video (preferably a DropBox link or a private YouTube link) to nashvillepussycontest@earthlink.net."

Catch Nashville Pussy live on their upcoming cross-Canada tour, in support of their new album, Pleased To Eat You. Confirmed shows are as listed:

September

25 - London, ON - Rum Runners

26 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

27 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Marinière

29 - Ottawa, ON - 27 Club

October

1 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

2 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

3 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos

4 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

5 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

6 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's

8 - Kamloops, BC - The Blue Grotto

10 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs Cabaret

11 - Nanaimo, BC - The Queens

12 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret