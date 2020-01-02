NASHVILLE PUSSY To Tour Australia In May

Hardline Media presents the band Lemmy himself dubbed “America’s last great Rock ’n’ Roll band” - Nashville Pussy - coming to Australia in May 2020.

Raised on a diet of Marshall stacks, Gibson Guitars, Jack Daniels and weed, Nashville Pussy is the bastard offspring of foul-mouthed, demented, hillbilly, ice-cream man Blaine Cartwright and tractor driving, nude art school model, guitar prodigy Ruyter Suys. Born deep in the Baptist Bible Belt of Kentucky, USA – Blaine Cartwright used The Ramones and The New York Dolls to maintain sanity – meanwhile in Vancouver, Canada, 8 year old, hippie kid Ruyter Suys picked up her father’s guitar and started playing along with Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix. “We got married on a dare after dropping acid, Nashville Pussy is our baby,” says Suys.

Hitting the road trippin’, Nashville Pussy quickly gained a reputation for being like “AC/DC with a female Angus” in Ruyter’s blues meets punk frenzied guitar solos and Blaine’s hilarious “jailhouse nursery rhyme” lyrics. Rowdy and unpretentious; Nashville Pussy got voted ‘best local band’ in opposite ends of the country their first year of touring.

Their debut album, Let Them Eat Pussy, was recorded and mixed in five days for $3,000, picked up by Mercury Records for a million dollar contract during a signing freeze. Their track “Fried Chicken And Coffee” was soon nominated for a Grammy, for Best Metal Performance.

Six studio albums later, the band has now played in front of hundreds of thousands of fans in nearly 40 countries, sharing stages with some of the biggest bands on the planet, including ZZ Top, Marilyn Manson, Slayer, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Lynyrd Skynyrd and of course Motörhead, with whom they’ve played every rock outpost from Asia to Europe alongside, time and again.

“If there’s been a better band than Nashville Pussy to open for Motörhead, I’ve never heard them” – Lemmy

Don’t miss out on Nashville Pussy (appropriately) Down Under!

May

6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

7 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Social Club

8 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

9 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo

10 - Perth, Australia - Amplifier