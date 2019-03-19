NEAL MORSE To Release Jesus Christ - The Exorcist In June; Official Music Video For "Get Behind Me Satan" Streaming

Jesus Christ - The Exorcist is a monumental project in Neal Morse’s already impressive discography. A Progressive Rock Opera 10 years in the making, it was written and produced by Morse and includes performances by Neal and an all-star cast of vocalists and musicians. Jesus Christ - The Exorcist will be released on June 14 on a double album set featuring about two hours of music that will encompass all the spectrums and genres Neal Morse is known for and will, of course, tell the Story of Stories.

Get 2CD, 3xLP, or Digital versions of the album here.

Signed albums, limited edition color vinyl, and more available at:

- Neal Morse Store

- Frontiers US Store

- Frontiers EU Store

Today, the first song from this masterpiece has been unveiled, "Get Behind Me Satan". Watch the video below.

"I don’t know why it came to me in quite this way, but definitely the influences on this song are Black Sabbath and Deep Purple primarily. I even asked Rich Mouser when he was mixing the song to listen to 'Paranoid' because I thought that vocal effect would be cool on Ted’s (Leonard) voice," says Morse of the track.

When asked about what fans can expect sound wise from the album, Morse explains, "Oh, it is completely diverse. There are touching ballads, rousing ensemble pieces, classical elements and dramatic Broadway musical type songs as well. It is really meant to be listened and experienced all the way through as you would a play or an opera. I hope that people will experience it in that way because I think that’s where they will really find the power in this piece of music."

He continues, "These songs and pieces of music were all written for this rock opera specifically. I wrote the first draft in 2008 and 2009, I believe. Then, last year in preparation for a performance at MorseFest I rewrote the whole musical again. I couldn’t be happier with the final outcome and I am thrilled that it is coming out on Frontiers this June."

With a cast of amazing vocalists and musicians like Ted Leonard, Eric Gillette, Nick D’Virgilio, Randy George, Bill Hubauer, Matt Smith, Jake Livgren and others, this progressive rock opera is a landmark event that will leave its mark on every listener. “Let him who has ears to hear... let him hear!”

Jesus Christ - The Exorcist, had it’s live world premiere in 2018 and was performed by a prog rock all-star cast featuring Neal Morse (keys, guitar), Paul Bielatowicz (lead guitar), Bill Hubauer (keys), Randy George (bass), and Eric Gillette (drums). Featured vocalists included Ted Leonard (Spock's Beard, Enchant), Nick D'Virgilio (Big, Big Train, Spock's Beard), Jake Livgren (Protokaw), Matt Smith (Theocracy), Wil Morse and more. Also, John Schlitt (Petra) and Rick Florian (White Heart) were added to the performance as well.

Frontiers looks forward to partnering with Neal on his continuing musical explorations and extending his progressive rock legacy with his latest creative vision.

Tracklist:

CD1

Introduction

"Overture"

"Getaway"

"Gather The People"

"Jesus’ Baptism"

"Jesus’ Temptation"

"There’s A Highway"

"The Woman Of Seven Devils"

"Free At Last"

"The Madman Of The Gadarenes"

"Love Has Called My Name"

"Better Weather"

"The Keys To The Kingdom"

"Get Behind Me Satan"

CD2

"He Must Go To The Cross"

"Jerusalem"

"Hearts Full Of Holes"

"The Last Supper"

"Gethsemane"

"Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial"

"Judas’ Death"

"Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion"

"Mary At The Tomb"

"The Greatest Love Of All"

"Love Has Called My Name" (Reprise)

Full cast:

Ted Leonard - Jesus

Talon David - Mary Magdalene

Nick D’Virgilio - Judas Iscariot

Rick Florian - The Devil

Matt Smith - John the Baptist

Jake Livgren – Peter and Caiaphas

Neal Morse - Pilate, Demon 1, Disciple 1

Mark Pogue - Israelite 1, the Madman of the Gadarenes, Pharisee 2

Wil Morse - Israelite 2, Demon 3, Pharisee 1

Gabe Klein - Demon 2, Pharisee 4

Gideon Klein - Demon 4

Julie Harrison - Servant Girl