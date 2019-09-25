NECROPHAGIA Best-Of Collection Due In November; Curated By DEATH, EXHUMED, MAYHEM Members

Season Of Mist will release a best-of compilation for American cult death metal pioneers, Necrophagia, with their greatest tracks in memory of Frank 'Killjoy' Pucci, who passed away on March 18, 2018.

Here Lies Necrophagia; 35 Years Of Death Metal will be released worldwide on November 22. It can be pre-ordered here.

The tracklisting has been carefully selected by Scott Carlson (Repulsion Death, ex-Death), Matt Harvey (Exhumed), Maniac (ex-Mayhem) and journalist Dom Lawson. The release will contain special liner-notes written by Jay H. Gorania (Hellbound) and the artwork comes from Drew Elliott, who made a rereading of the cover artwork he did for the first Necrophagia album Season Of The Dead (1987).

The artwork for Here Lies Necrophagia; 35 Years Of Death Metal can be viewed together with the tracklisting and other info below.

Tracklisting:

"Chainsaw Lust"

"Cannibal Holocaust"

"And You Will Live In Terror"

"It Lives In The Woods"

"Blood Freak"

"Embalmed Yet I Breathe"

"Burning Moon Sickness"

"Blaspheme The Body"

"Flowers Of Flesh And Blood"

"Unearthed"

"London (13 Demon Street)"

"Insane For Blood"

" Bleeding Torment"

"Mental Decay"

"Beast With Feral Claws"

"Reborn Through Black Mass"

"Вий"

"Fear The Priest"

Necrophagia was formed in late 1983 by the Godfather of Gore Metal, Killjoy and their debut recording, Season Of The Dead, was unleashed in February 1987. In the same year, the Americans split despite their tremendous impact in the underground death metal scene, which they helped shape. In the middle of the 1990's, horror fan Philip H. Anselmo (Down, ex-Pantera) convinced Killjoy to resurrect Necrophagia and joined the band for the next three releases including their second album Holocausto de la Morte (1998).

The band released two more albums including The Divine Art Of Torture (2003) and several EPs despite undergoing continued lineup changes. Necrophagia's fourth full length Harvest Ritual Vol. 1 (2005) saw some experimentation, while their next eerie incarnation Deathtrip 69 featured more evil movie samples adding to the beloved vintage horror feeling. In 2014, the time came to light the black candles, chant the incantations, and watch the WhiteWorm Cathedral rise which, without anybody knowing, would be the bands’ latest offering, as Killjoy passed away on March 18, 2018.

With this carefully selected compilation, the masters of horror death metal invite you on final time to bang to the Sabbath and raise the dead among us. Amen, Brother Killjoy!