NECROPHAGIA Vocalist, Founder FRANK "KILLJOY" PUCCI Dies At 48

Necrophagia frontman Killjoy passed away this morning, the band has confirmed. The vocalist, whose real name was Frank Pucci, was 48 years old. No cause of death has yet been released.

Pucci's Necrophagia bandmates announced his death in a Facebook post earlier today. Drummer Shawn Slusarek, guitarist Serge Streltsov and bassist Jake Arnette said in a joint statement: "We are so shocked and saddened to bring you the news of our dear brother Killjoy passing away this morning. We are at a loss for words. R.I.P brother you are forever in our hearts. We will cherish our moments together forever."

Repulsion's Scott Carlson mourned Pucci's passing, writing in a Facebook post: "Just heard the sad news that Killjoy of Necrophagia has gone into The Beyond. He and I began trading our bands' demos way back in '85 or so. He was a real sweetheart and a true aficionado of underground horror and music."

Necrophagia’s last album was 2014’s WhiteWorm Cathedral, released by Season Of Mist.