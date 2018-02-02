NECROPHOBIC Release "Tsar Bomba" Lyric Video
February 2, 2018, 5 hours ago
Mark Of The Necrogram, Necrophobic’s eighth studio album, will be released on February 23rd via Century Media Records. Check out a lyric video for the track "Tsar Bomba" below.
The album will be available as standard jewelcase CD, deluxe LP (with gatefold sleeve, double-sided poster, 4-page LP insert and 180 gram vinyl), deluxe CD box set (with CD Digipak, five photo cards, a woven patch and a Necrogram metal pendant) and digitally. Please note that the deluxe CD box is worldwide limited to only 3,000 copies.
Pre-order Mark Of The Necrogram here.
The LP version is available in the following vinyl colours:
- Black vinyl: unlimited
- Orange vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro Europe --- SOLD OUT!
- Clear vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at various online stores
- Transparent-red vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively sold by the band
- Silver vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Cudgel and Nuclear Blast
Mark Of The Necrogram tracklisting:
"Mark Of The Necrogram"
"Odium Caecum"
"Tsar Bomba"
"Lamashtu"
"Sacrosanct"
"Pesta"
"Requiem For A Dying Sun"
"Crown Of Horns"
"From The Great Above To The Great Below"
"Undergången"
"Tsar Bomba" lyric video:
"Mark Of The Necrogram":
Necrophobic lineup (from left to right in above picture):
Johan Bergebäck - guitars
Joakim Sterner - drums
Sebastian Ramstedt - guitars
Anders Strokirk - vocals
Alex Friberg - bass