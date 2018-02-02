NECROPHOBIC Release "Tsar Bomba" Lyric Video

Mark Of The Necrogram, Necrophobic’s eighth studio album, will be released on February 23rd via Century Media Records. Check out a lyric video for the track "Tsar Bomba" below.

The album will be available as standard jewelcase CD, deluxe LP (with gatefold sleeve, double-sided poster, 4-page LP insert and 180 gram vinyl), deluxe CD box set (with CD Digipak, five photo cards, a woven patch and a Necrogram metal pendant) and digitally. Please note that the deluxe CD box is worldwide limited to only 3,000 copies.

The LP version is available in the following vinyl colours:

- Black vinyl: unlimited

- Orange vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro Europe --- SOLD OUT!

- Clear vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at various online stores

- Transparent-red vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively sold by the band

- Silver vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Cudgel and Nuclear Blast





Mark Of The Necrogram tracklisting:

"Mark Of The Necrogram"

"Odium Caecum"

"Tsar Bomba"

"Lamashtu"

"Sacrosanct"

"Pesta"

"Requiem For A Dying Sun"

"Crown Of Horns"

"From The Great Above To The Great Below"

"Undergången"

"Tsar Bomba" lyric video:

"Mark Of The Necrogram":

Necrophobic lineup (from left to right in above picture):

Johan Bergebäck - guitars

Joakim Sterner - drums

Sebastian Ramstedt - guitars

Anders Strokirk - vocals

Alex Friberg - bass