NECROPSY Stream New Single "Butcherado"

Finnish death metal band Necropsy has finished recording a 4-song EP titled Exitus, which will be released January 21st, 2020 through Xtreem Music in CD format.

The first advance single "Butcherado", shows the classic style of Necropsy - hard and overwhelming death metal with catchy riffs in the vein of Finnish bands such as Convulse, Abhorrence, and Depravity. Although, the other three songs display a remarkable change of style in the band, which for this EP have decided to try slower sounds entering purely doom realms, that you can hear in their next single due mid-December.





Tracklisting:

"Meat Ceremony"

"Fucking Dead"

"206 Motives"

"Butcherado"