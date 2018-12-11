NEIL RATNER MD's Rock Doc Memoir Due In January; Video Trailer Streaming

What do Michael Jackson, Pink Floyd, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Rick Derringer and Edgar Winter's White Track all have in common? Neil Ratner MD, The Rock Doc.

Welcome to Rock Doc, the fascinating and intriguing story about the life of Neil Ratner MD. His life. His words. His adventure.

In his new memoir, Rock Doc - slated for worldwide release the week of January 20th - Neil tells you all about his escapades in the rock and roll business and much, much more, chronicling his extraordinary journey from the music business to medicine, back to music and everywhere in between... it's an amazing story with never-before-seen photos featured in the book including the one above with Nelson Mandela and Michael Jackson.

Here's Neil, the "Rock Doc," himself, telling you about the book in a short one-minute trailer:

Rock Doc will take you from backstage at a Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon concert in the early seventies, where Neil's production company, Circus Talents, Ltd. was providing production services, to the office operating rooms of elite New York surgeons where Neil Ratner MD was Director of Anesthesia.

Although Dr. Ratner encountered many celebrities in his anesthesia practice, one would change his life... Michael Jackson. Eight years after establishing his anesthesia practice, Michael Jackson walked into an office in which Neil was the Director of Anesthesia. Neil became a trusted friend of Michael's from 1994 to 2002, periodically going on tour and spending time with Michael at Neverland. Read in Rock Doc how their relationship profoundly affected both...

Rock Doc features the detailed story of how they met (the link below provides access to the audio version of Chapter 1, as spoken by the author, which includes this particular story).

From his days in music to his days in medicine, Neil Ratner's adventures will make you laugh and maybe even shed a tear but, above all, his stories will keep you turning the pages.

Details:

Author: Neil Ratner, MD

Publisher: Rock Doc Entertainment LLC / Woodstock, NY

Soft Cover: 317 pages / 36 images (including a dozen of, or with, Michael Jackson) / 36 Chapters

Dimensions: 6" x 9"

ISBN: 978-1-7323790-1-5

Anticipated Release Date (softcover, digital and audio book as told by the author): Week of January 20th, 2019

Price: Paperback - $19.99 / Kindle - $13.99 / Audiobook - $21.99 (all available via Amazon)

Disclaimer and Dedication by the author, Neil Ratner, MD:

"This is a work of creative nonfiction. The events are portrayed to the best of my memory. While all the stories in this book are true, some names and identifying details have been changed to protect the privacy of the people involved. Conversations in the book all come from my recollections and are not written to represent word-for-word transcripts. Rather, I have retold them in a way that evokes the feeling and meaning of what was said and in all instances, the essence of the dialogue is accurate. Although I have made every effort to ensure that the information in this book was correct at press time, I do not assume and hereby disclaim any liability to any party for any loss, damage, or disruption caused by errors or omissions, whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause.

"This book is dedicated to all those that have been told by others, “You’ll never.” Whether it is an educational goal, your dream job, a place in the world you long to visit, or just peace of mind; it’s not up to them. It’s up to you. Only you are capable of changing your life and making your dreams a reality. Don’t be defeated by others. Believe in yourself.



"I also dedicate this book to Michael Jackson. MJ’s presence was with me for much of the writing, and I hope readers will see and appreciate the fascinating, caring, and supportive Michael I knew.

"Last and most importantly, I dedicate this book to Leann, my soulmate and partner for the last 42 years. Life is filled with ups and downs and the true test of a relationship is what happens when times get tough. Leann’s love and support never wavered no matter how bad things got. Our bond has only strengthened, and I thank Leann for her infinite patience and tolerance in putting up with me for all these years."