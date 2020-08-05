NEIL YOUNG Sues Donald Trump For Illegal Usage Of His Music "For A Divisive Un-American Campaign Of Ignorance And Hate"

Widespread reports indicate that veteran rocker Neil Young is suing Donald Trump’s campaign for alleged illegal usage of his music at a rally.

According to articles published by The Globe And Mail and the BBC, Young sued President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Tuesday, August 4th for copyright infringement, saying he doesn’t want his music used as a theme song for a “divisive un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”

The Grammy-award winning Canadian-born musician filed the lawsuit through his lawyers in Manhattan federal court, seeking up to $150,000 in statutory damages for each infringement. Young cited repeated use of two songs: "Rockin’ In The Free World" and "Devil’s Sidewalk". The campaign has used the tunes numerous times at rallies and political events, including on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the lawsuit said.

Young said he was not suing to "disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing,” the lawsuit said. "However, (Young) in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate."

Young first complained about the use of the 1990 single "Rockin’ In The Free World" in June 2015, when the song accompanied Trump’s announcement of his presidential campaign, according to the lawsuit.