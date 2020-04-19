NEMESIUM Launches "Boundaryless" Lyric Video

Australian death metal band Nemesium has issued a lyric video for the track "Boundaryless".

Nemesium frontman Clint Williams comments: "Written about our mate Xak Boundary who sadly passed, who lived and breathed Mad Max. It tells a story of his travels in the apocalyptic world."

"Boundaryless" is taken from Nemesium's debut album Continua, set for release June 12th through Black Lion Records.

Continua represents a true hybrid of all corners of extreme music, channeling various stylings from old school and modern death metal, to the darkest melodic black metal from the '90s Scandinavian scene.

The album tells a series of tales about torturous struggle, transition into a new age, and the decimation of the world as it currently exists to the background of an unrelenting and sonically crushing soundtrack.

Continua artwork and tracklisting:

"Antecedent"

"Archetype"

"Boundaryless"

"Annihilation Prophecy"

"Continuum"

"Virch"

"The Fire And The Flesh"

"Cloud Chaser"

"My Final Fight"

"The Dawn of Retribution"

"All For Them"

"Relive This Nightmare"

Pre-order your copy of Continua at this location. For further details, visit Nemesium on Facebook.