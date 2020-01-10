Nergal's ME AND THAT MAN Reveal New Album Details; "Surrender" Music Video Streaming; London Record Release Show Announced

"They say love is a burden, that love brings you pain. I say love is the devil, it will drive you insane."

The dark veil between Nergal’s enigmatic blackened blues project and its dedicated congregation has been lifted. Napalm Records has announced the official release of Me And That Man’s second full-length album, entitled New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1, on March 27. It will be celebrated with a special record release show in London on the same day, including special guests from the album.

Three years after their initial debut, Me And That Man has returned with an offering that is indeed different from the first, but in no way less brilliant. The mysterious collective has surpassed themselves with their bewitching new collection - featuring ominous lyricism atop unfiltered blues, gothic-laced folk, outlaw country, and Americana-influenced anthems. The enthralling album visits a new spectrum of dark desert vibes and sees notable heavy music icons such as Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Brent Hinds (Mastodon), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Ihsahn (Emperor), and Siver Høyem (Madrugada) join the pact with the devil. New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 is a diverse, dynamic masterpiece that presents Nergal in a completely new light, providing a striking contrast to the heavier sounds of his acclaimed other band, Behemoth. Evil has truly never sounded so good.

Nergal comments, “With the utmost pride and… kind of relief; I present to you, the second Me And That Man album - New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1. This time round, I wanted to take on a different challenge and curated an album of 11 songs - each with their own character and vibe; alongside the most talented and important individuals across the whole scene - together, we take trips to the lands of Blues, Folk, Country, and even Spaghetti Western. Only time will tell if we hit the mark, but I deeply believe so. I’m very proud of this piece of work and it has been a monumental task to achieve. I would like to thank EACH one of our guests for being part of this project: Mat & Matt, Niklas and Jørgen, Corey, Alan, Addi, Brent, Vegard, Sivert, Anders, Rob, Jerome, Johanna, and Nicke. I LOVE you all from here to the moon and back! Without the passion and heart you granted us, this wouldn’t have been possible!”

After just having released the upbeat “Run With The Devil” featuring Jørgen Munkeby of the Norwegian Blackjazz collective Shining and the outlaw-infused “Burning Churches” featuring Mat McNerney of Grave Pleasures, Me And That Man have unveiled a third single - the gloomy, soulful “Surrender”, cut from New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1. The track features Rob Caggiano of rock titans Volbeat and Swedish industrial doom/blues standout Dead Soul and shows yet another aspect of the band’s versatility. Lose your soul to the Devil himself and watch the new video below.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 will be available in the following formats:

· CD Jewel Case

· CD Music Booklet

· LP Gatefold (Black)

· Deluxe Box

· Digital Album

Pre-order New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 here.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 tracklisting:

"Run With The Devil" feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

"Coming Home" feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)

"Burning Churches" feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

"By The River" feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

"Męstwo"

"Surrender" feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Dead Soul

"Deep Down South" feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

"Man Of The Cross" feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

"You Will Be Mine" feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

"How Come?" feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

"Confession" feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

"Surrender" video:

"Burning Churches" video:

"Run With The Devil" video:

Me And That Man additional live dates:

April (with Frank The Baptist, Mulk)

2 - Wroclaw, Poland - Zaklete Rewiry

3 - Szczecin, Poland - Kosmos

4 - Gdansk, Poland - Stary Manez

5 - Torun, Poland - Lizard King

15 - Warszawa, Poland - Palladium

16 - Krakow, Poland - ZetPeTe

17 - Poznan, Poland - Tama

18 - Gostyn, Poland - Hutnik

19 - Katowice, Poland - P23

June

20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

25 - Rivas-vaciamadrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Rios

26 - Madrid, Spain - Rock The Night Festival

July

9 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

August

5 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

(Photo - Grzegorz-Gołębiowski)