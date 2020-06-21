NERGARD Releasing Tribute To Late TNT/SHY Singer Tony Mills

Norwegian all-star melodic metal act is taking a break from recording the upcoming third album to pay tribute to the late Tony Mills (Shy, TNT). Mills, who sadly passed away on September 18th, 2019 after battling cancer, was a legend in the melodic rock scene.

“I wanted to pay tribute to my friend Tony who was a great inspiration to me and an essential part of the Nergard camp during the early years,” says band leader Andreas Nergård. “I miss his unique songwriting skills, incredible voice and warmhearted personality. I wanted to celebrate his great career by covering one of the songs from Shy. I chose one of the deep cuts from the album Excess All Areas, called ‘Under Fire.’ The song ts Nergard immensely and I am really proud of the version we did.”





For this tribute Andreas enlisted some top-notch vocalists; Nils K. Rue from Pagan’s Mind and Mathias Molund Indergård from Mindtech. Andi Kravljaca (Aeon Zen, Thaurorod) made his guitar debut with Nergard, handling both rhythm and lead guitars. Joining him on lead guitar is Stig Nergård (Tellus Requiem). The bass was handled by Victor Borge, who played with Tony Mills in TNT. Choir arrangements were made by David Åkesson (Qauentice) while Andreas himself handled the drums as always.

“I am so happy to have enlisted all these great musicians to join me in this tribute to the great Tony Mills,” Andreas comments. “All proceeds will go to Tony’s Children’s Cancer Cause. Tony said that no child should have to su er like he did and I wholeheartedly support this cause.”