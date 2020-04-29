NERVECELL Guitarist BARNEY RIBEIRO Holding Live Instagram Chat Today

Nervecell guitarist Barney Ribeiro has checked in with the following update:

Join me today at 8:30pm (GST) as I'll be taking over Melody House's Instagram page streaming live from my home for you all. Since we can't have live music anytime soon, doing things like this are probably the next best thing that keeps us productive and helps bring us musicians together. So tune in as I'll be discussing all things music related, from techniques to influences, to performing playthrough tracks and possibly even do a Q&A with all you guitar enthusiasts. See ya then, stay safe and keep shredding!"

Live photo by Wiz Photography