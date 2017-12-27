NERVECELL Guitarist RAMI MUSTAFA Talks Succeeding As An English-Language Artist From The Middle East At STEP Music 2017 Conference (Video)

Nervecell guitarist Rami Mustafa was invited for a talk at major conference in Dubai, STEP Music 2017, and only recently put out the pro-shot footage. The clip below is a collective discussion on the successful journeys as English-language artists rising from the Middle East.

Topics of discussion include:

- the blessing and curse of being Middle Eastern artists playing music traditionally associated with the West

- incorporating one's roots into the music

- feeling the need to work harder and be better than bands from the UK or the US to "prove" they deserve attention in those countries

- advice to aspiring artists looking to build a career from the Middle East outwards

A lyric video for “D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)”, a track from Nervecell’s third album, Past, Present...Torture, is available for streaming below.

It is a fine line to combine brutality, technical requirements and harsh accessibility in such a way, that the result leads to extreme songs, which listeners like to hear and which they can remember. Nervecell master that impressively. The addition of Middle-Eastern folklore accents contributes a decisive part to this.

The Dubai-based band is, above all, an uncompromising death metal band, but the charm of the “special ingredients” always resonates. And this is how Nervecell find to musical differentiation. Past, Present…Torture marks the group’s third full-length and is the successor of Psychogenocide from 2011.

Past, Present…Torture was mixed and mastered by Wojtek and Slawek Wiesawski at Hertz Studios (Behemoth, Decapitated, Vader) in Poland, the cover artwork was created by Colin Marks of Rain Song Design (Origin, Exodus).

The album consists of 13 tracks and is the most extreme and versatile Nervecell record to date. The title speaks for itself, focusing on the state of the world and where we are all headed as a civilization. Past, Present…Torture serves as a concise summary for both, the lyrical message and the musical direction. Offering unpleasant truths and a rigorous death metal sound. Just as you know and expect from the beast from the Middle East... Nervecell.

Past, Present...Torture tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Aadvent”

“Proxy War”

“D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)”

“Abyssviand”

“Hypnosis”

“Malice Within”

“Dawn Of Decimation”

“Habitual Deceit”

“Maqabre”

“Tree Of Lies”

“Treading Beneath”

“Past, Present... Torture”

“D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)” lyric video:

“Abyssviand” lyric video:

“Proxy War”:

Vinyl unpacking video: