NERVECELL Post 2019 European Tour Diary - "It's Been A Year Since We Last Hit The Stage"

Dubai-based extreme metallers Nervecell have checked in with the following update:

"It’s been a year since we last hit the stage, and damn what a crazy year it’s been! We are hopeful that once the world becomes a safer place to travel and tour again, that we will all unite and together embrace live music yet again. So until then, we leave you here with a new tour diary that we’ve put together. It includes tons of live footage and backstage shenanigans, all filmed and taken from our European Tour last year. Enjoy viewing it and stay safe everyone!"

Nervecell's latest album, Past, Present... Torture, consists of 13 tracks and is the most extreme and versatile Nervecell record to date. The title speaks for itself, focusing on the state of the world and where we are all headed as a civilization. Past, Present…Torture serves as a concise summary for both, the lyrical message and the musical direction. Offering unpleasant truths and a rigorous death metal sound. Just as you know and expect from the beast from the Middle East... Nervecell.

Past, Present...Torture tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Aadvent”

“Proxy War”

“D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)”

“Abyssviand”

“Hypnosis”

“Malice Within”

“Dawn Of Decimation”

“Habitual Deceit”

“Maqabre”

“Tree Of Lies”

“Treading Beneath”

“Past, Present... Torture”

“Abyssviand” lyric video:

“Proxy War”: