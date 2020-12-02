NERVOSA - Perpetual Chaos Documentary Part 2 Streaming; Video

Nervosa has released the second part of a documentary series in support of their upcoming new album, Perpetual Chaos, out January 22 via Napalm Records. Watch the first two segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

The band's talented new lineup - featuring founding guitarist Prika Amaral and talented new members Diva Satanica on vocals, Mia Wallace on bass and Eleni Nota on drums - strike with inexorable full femme power, showcasing their ability for critical and straightforward lyricism mixed with an intoxicating blend of thrash spiced with remarkable death metal assaults.

Perpetual Chaos was recorded in Malaga at Artesonao Casa de Grabación Studio by Martin Furia, who also produced the new full-length with Prika Amaral - the explosive outcome is mastered by Yarne Heylen.

Vocalist Diva Satanica on the album process: “It was undoubtedly a very intense process in every way. Not only did we learn to work together, but also to get to know each other and live together. I am very lucky to be able to be part of a project like this and I am sure that with the release of this album, Nervosa will take a very important step in its career. Working with Martin Furia was incredible, he helped me to find nuances in my voice that I didn't know I had. Get ready, for a new era more powerful than ever!”

Guided by a marvellous force of uncompromising thrash and death metal, the raw power of Perpetual Chaos has its finger on the pulse of time: lyrically, Nervosa does not hesitate to tackle issues that impact the very core of society as we know it. From political grievances and amplifying the voices of minorities to protesting against factory farming, capitalism and succumbing to the ill-informed musings of social elites - these commanding women do not mince words. Tracks like the airtight opener “Venomous”, the fast-twitching “Until The Very End” and “Time To Fight” prove that Nervosa’s revitalized identity experiments with both fresh new elements and crucial auditory foundations without succumbing to any clichés. “Genocidal Command” perks ears with Diva Satanica’s vocal eloquence, accented by the outstanding range of Schmier (Destruction) whilst mirroring a rousing thrash metal manifest. A tremendous outcome awaits with brawl-brushed guitar lines, blisteringly fast drums and critical lyricism - striking the listener in a way only Nervosa could. Viva Perpetual Chaos.

Perpetual Chaos will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Edition: LP Gatefold Vinyl Splatter Blue/Red + 7 Inch incl. Bonustrack, Sticker and Patch - strictly limited to 300 copies

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Red Transparent - limited to 500 copies

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Blue Transparent

- CD Digipack

- CD Digipack + Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Venomous"

"Guided By Evil"

"People Of The Abyss"

"Perpetual Chaos"

"Until The Very End"

"Genocidal Command"

"Kings Of Domination"

"Time To Fight"

"Godless Prisoner"

"Blood Eagle"

"Rebel Soul"

"Pursued By Judgement"

"Under Ruins"

"Guided By Evil" video:

“Perpetual Chaos” lyric video:

Lineup:

Diva Satanica (Vocals)

Prika Amaral (Guitar)

Mia Wallace (Bass)

Eleni Nota (Drums)

(Photo - Barbara Ciravegna)