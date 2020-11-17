NERVOSA Release "Perpetual Chaos" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

A boisterous, uncontrollable thrash/death metal assault led by the four women of Nervosa strikes another raging round with the release of their second single, “Perpetual Chaos”, cut from their upcoming full-length of the same name, out on January 22 via Napalm Records.

Along with a stunning lyric video, the powerhouse quartet delivers an undeniable round-house kick of uncompromising thrash and death metal elements, illuminating listeners worldwide with their bold and thought-provoking lyricism denouncing social evils. Their brand-new offering showcases the extremely multifaceted and indefatigably brutal vocal power off their new singer Diva Satanica, guided by the massive axe attack off founding member Prika Amaral and thundering support of Mia Wallace on bass and Eleni Nota on drums.

Their upcoming full-length album, Perpetual Chaos, marks the beginning of a new era whilst also underlining their critical, direct lyricism and style: From political grievances and amplifying the voices of minorities to protesting against factory farming, capitalism and succumbing to the ill-informed musings of social elites - these commanding women do not mince words.

Enter a thrashing world of destruction and be a part of the next generation of Nervosa!



Guitarist Prika Amaral comments: “It was a wonderful experience with these girls, they are all very talented and did an excellent job, I have never been so happy with the final result of a record. I chose Artesonao studio in Malaga, because it is isolated and in an extremely beautiful place, we worked hard but we had the best vibe between us.”



Watch the official lyric video for “Perpetual Chaos” below:

Perpetual Chaos was recorded in Malaga at Artesonao Casa de Grabación Studio by Martin Furia, who also produced the new full-length with Prika Amaral - the explosive outcome is mastered by Yarne Heylen.

Vocalist Diva Satanica on the album process: “It was undoubtedly a very intense process in every way. Not only did we learn to work together, but also to get to know each other and live together. I am very lucky to be able to be part of a project like this and I am sure that with the release of this album, Nervosa will take a very important step in its career. Working with Martin Furia was incredible, he helped me to find nuances in my voice that I didn't know I had. Get ready, for a new era more powerful than ever!”

Guided by a marvellous force of uncompromising thrash and death metal, the raw power of Perpetual Chaos has its finger on the pulse of time: lyrically, Nervosa does not hesitate to tackle issues that impact the very core of society as we know it. From political grievances and amplifying the voices of minorities to protesting against factory farming, capitalism and succumbing to the ill-informed musings of social elites - these commanding women do not mince words. Tracks like the airtight opener “Venomous”, the fast-twitching “Until The Very End” and “Time To Fight” prove that Nervosa’s revitalized identity experiments with both fresh new elements and crucial auditory foundations without succumbing to any clichés. “Genocidal Command” perks ears with Diva Satanica’s vocal eloquence, accented by the outstanding range of Schmier (Destruction) whilst mirroring a rousing thrash metal manifest. A tremendous outcome awaits with brawl-brushed guitar lines, blisteringly fast drums and critical lyricism - striking the listener in a way only Nervosa could. Viva Perpetual Chaos.

Perpetual Chaos will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Edition: LP Gatefold Vinyl Splatter Blue/Red + 7 Inch incl. Bonustrack, Sticker and Patch - strictly limited to 300 copies

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Red Transparent - limited to 500 copies

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Blue Transparent

- CD Digipack

- CD Digipack + Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Venomous"

"Guided By Evil"

"People Of The Abyss"

"Perpetual Chaos"

"Until The Very End"

"Genocidal Command"

"Kings Of Domination"

"Time To Fight"

"Godless Prisoner"

"Blood Eagle"

"Rebel Soul"

"Pursued By Judgement"

"Under Ruins"

"Guided By Evil" video:

The band has launched a documentary series, which will be released in four parts. Part 1 can be seen below:

Lineup:

Diva Satanica (Vocals)

Prika Amaral (Guitar)

Mia Wallace (Bass)

Eleni Nota (Drums)

(Photo - Barbara Ciravegna)