NEVALRA Signs With Extreme Management Group

Extreme Management Group (EMG), home to bands like Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Rings of Saturn, and more, has announced their partnership with blackened death metallers Nevalra. Nevalra started in 2013 as multi-instrumentalist Scott Eames' studio project. As things progressed, Nevalra grew from a one man band to a full lineup; thus bringing Nevalra out of the studio, and to the stage.

The band had the following to say about partnering with Extreme Management Group:

“It is more than an honor to unite with Extreme Management Group, Inc. Nevalra looks forward to an exceptionally busy, hardworking and successful partnership. Great things are anticipated as we join forces with Extreme Management Group. We feel a great satisfaction in knowing NEVALRA is in good hands.“



EMG said, "Scott Eames and Nevalra has done a ton of work getting themselves to this point. We intend to make that hard work count. Expect big things to come from Nevalra and Extreme Management Group."

