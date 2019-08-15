NEVARIA Featuring Former DAWN OF DESTINY Singer TANJA SCHNEIDER Reveal Debut Album Details; Teaser Video Streaming

Bavarian symphonic metal band, Nevaria, has inked a deal with Dr. Music Records for the release of their debut album Finally Free. The album, with its eleven varied and intensively composed songs, will be released digitally and on CD worldwide on October 25.

The five musicians celebrate a sound full of untamed metal guitar work in combination with dynamic drumming, a perceptibly powerful bass and graceful keyboard melodies over which the vocals of former Dawn Of Destiny singer Tanja Schneider literally floats. The first single “Life” will be released along with a breathtaking lyric video on October 1. Until then, check out the the a teaser for a first impression of Nevaria's musical visions including the right mix of of heavy metal and fine melodies, below.

Finally Free was recorded by the band consisting of vocalist Tanja Schneider, keyboard player Markus Spiethaler, guitarist Kim Wölfel, bassist Kevin Deese and drummer Alexander Dahlen in the Soundwerkstatt Studios of their keyboarder and was mixed and mastered by André Hofmann (Nothgard, Wolfchant, New Hate Rising) in the Hofmann Studios. The five musicians were able to gain Jan Yrlund of Darkgrove Design, who has already worked with such illustrious bands such as Battle Beast, Apocalyptica, Delain and Imperia.

The lyrics of Finally Free deal with death and loneliness, abuse, social interaction, illness, love and longing, each from the perspective of the person affected. The message of the texts should be ‘magical’ for the listener and have the intention that the listener can associate them with himself and his own stories.

Tracklisting:

"Life"

"Finally Free"

"Wind"

"Raise Your Fist"

"Leaving You"

"Drowning"

"No Mercy"

"Black & White"

"Control"

"Deserve Honesty"

"Anyway"

Teaser:

(Photo - Gregor Zimmermann)