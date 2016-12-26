Never Seen Before California Jam Concert Overview, BLACK SABBATH Interview Special From 1974

Rare behind-the-scenes video of the California Jam, which was held at the Ontario Motor Speedway in Ontario, California on April 6, 1974 has been unearthed below. The bill included Deep Purple (Mark 3 lineup featuring Ritchie Blackmore, Glenn Hughes and David Coverdale, along Ian Paice and Jon Lord), Black Sabbath, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, The Eagles, Black Oak Arkansas and Rare Earth.



Ozzy Osbourne spoke with reporters and said: "This is the first festival I've ever been to that is so beautiful and peaceful. There's been no hassle and the organization has been absolutely incredible. This is the way they all should be."



The Black Sabbath interviews are at the end of the video.



