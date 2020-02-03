New Book, A Rockin’ Rollin’ Man: BON SCOTT Remembered, Marks 40 Years Since Legendary Singer’s Passing

There have been few rock singers as beloved as the late/great Bon Scott of AC/DC. After all, it was his unmistakable vocals and street-wise/sexually-charged lyrics that were a major part of such all-time classic rock anthems as “Highway To Hell”, “Sin City”, “Whole Lotta Rosie”, “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”, and “TNT.” And it was the “Bon era” that set the stage for AC/DC to go on to become one of rock’s most universally popular and enduring bands.

But few rockers partied as hard as Bon—sadly resulting in his death at the age of 33 on February 19, 1980, just before AC/DC scored their worldwide breakthrough, with the mega-selling Back In Black. To mark 40 years since Bon’s tragic passing, the just-released A Rockin’ Rollin’ Man: Bon Scott Remembered has been assembled by journalist/author Greg Prato—comprised entirely of all-new interviews with renowned rockers, discussing what made Bon so special and unforgettable.

Priced at $12.99 for the paperback and $7.99 for the Kindle version, the book features vintage photos and all-new interviews with the likes of Tony Platt (engineer of Highway To Hell and Back In Black), Simon Wright (AC/DC drummer: 1983-1989), KK Downing (ex-Judas Priest guitarist), Scott Gorham (Thin Lizzy guitarist), Bun E. Carlos (ex-Cheap Trick drummer), Michael Monroe (Hanoi Rocks singer), and Phil Anselmo (Pantera singer), among many others.

An excerpt from the book reads as follows:

Blaine Cartwright [Nashville Pussy singer/guitarist]: "People in America first saw them on The Midnight Special back in 1978 - when Ted Nugent hosted. People didn't know who they were. The Midnight Special came on Friday night, and when we all got on the school bus on Monday, we were talking about The Midnight Special, and we were talking about the band AC/DC. I had actually put a cassette recorder up to the TV - the old school ones, like an open-air recorder that you talk into - and taped AC/DC. It was so good."

"They played 'Sin City', and we all rushed out to get whatever album that was on. I think my friend got Powerage and I got If You Want Blood. So, that was our 'big band that people didn't know yet.' The real hardcore people that really liked music. I was just 13/14 years old. We had seen their album covers, and we didn't know what to think - because a couple of them didn't get released in America. So, that was kind of 'the big moment.' I liked those guys ever since Powerage. There were so many rock bands back then - this is when KISS was huge, and Led Zeppelin was still around, and the Stones were coming to town and everything else."

Greg Prato is a writer and journalist from New York. He is also the author of several books, including Take It Off: Kiss Truly Unmasked, Touched By Magic: The Tommy Bolin Story, and Iron Maiden: 80 81.