New Christmas Metal Music Just In Time For The Holidays

Devin Townsend released a Christmas tune of his very own last week. He took the classic “Silent Night” and made it special again in a very metal way. It is a new twist on something familiar, which really makes it stand out this season and allows it to stand out from a lot of Townsend’s career.

The marriage of metal and Christmas music may seem unlikely, but it’s not one that is completely novel to the industry. More often than not, it’s a recognized metal musician or band adding some Christmas flair to their typical music rather than a traditional Christmas crooner dipping their toes in the violently vibrating waters of metal music. It’s a shame we don’t see more of the latter.

Ronnie James Dio and Rob Halford both ventured into some Christmas melodies at one point, and the world is better for it. This experimental pairing can make for a nice contrast to the mushy, sentimental Christmas tunes we get every year. There is likely enough sappy Christmas music in the world that some harder edged thrashing holiday tunes should be allowed.

Townsend’s rendition of “Silent Night” can be found on Apple Music and on Bandcamp, and it only costs $1.

The musician’s unlikely release certainly surprised fans, and it might seem like a risky gamble to throw out there during such a turbulent year. It would be a gamble akin to betting on a triple in the classic betting Chinese game Hoo Hey How- in other words, it is considered a risky move. However, Townsend has a strong fanbase, and most of them will probably see the Christmas song as a fun aside from what they are used to hearing.

The Canadian musician said the song was an important project for him because his family had been trying to get him to do it for years. Now, the entire world gets to see his take on an unlikely mashup.

Devin called the original Christmas song “tired”, and he said he tried to spruce it up and make it nice. While he has been urged by family members to do a Christmas song for some time, he had resisted until now. He caved when he realized how much it might mean to people to have a song like this- a new take on a sentimental favorite- during a year that has been really trying on people. He thought it would be his own way of spreading Christmas cheer for all the world, and this was the perfect opportunity to release it since he finally had the energy to make it happen.

He ended his release statement with a touching message to his fans, wishing them the best through the holidays and letting them know that he understands it has been tough on people.

Townsend has a new album due out next year for springtime. It’s titled “The Puzzle”, and Townsend has been promoting it by being very active recently in the online space. He even posted a new interpretive dance version of his recent single “Precious Sardine” for his fans to enjoy. Townsend is also busy working on a film and graphic novel for his upcoming album, trying to make it a multimedia event that fans can get really excited about.

Devin actually has big plans for Christmas, planning a livestream special called “A Very Devy Christmas” to air on December 23rd. Tickets are available through Staegit.com for $10, and half of the proceeds will go to help food banks. This is just the latest in a string of quarantine concerts that Devin has done this year, so he has been staying really busy. So far, he has performed five quarantine concerts, with that final one scheduled later this month.

Take a listen to the “Silent Night” version that Townsend released, which is free to stream on YouTube. You might be pleasantly surprised by what he has done with a song that many people have heard too much of. It starts out like the classic song and then transforms into something experimental and haunting as it goes on. This might just become your new favorite version, and it plays to Devin’s strengths as a progressive metal act.