New L.A. GUNS Album Will Feature "The Best Guitar Work I Have Ever Done" Says TRACII GUNS

June 7, 2018, 17 minutes ago

"My brain is going crazy thinking about the overwhelming, scary and exciting task of recording what has to be the best guitar work I have ever done starting today," says L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns via Instagram. "It's like going into the dark and trying to emerge with a vast pallet of shades that all blend together in aural magic!" 

L.A. Guns has just begun recording their new, as yet untitled album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2017's The Missing Peace; a release date has not been announced.

In live news, L.A. Guns - featuring vocalist Phil Lewis, lead guitarist Tracii Guns, rhythm guitarist Johnny Monaco, bassist Johnny Martin, and drummer Shane Fitzgibbon - have the following shows booked:

July
13 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA
14 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA
19 - Roar On The Shore - Erie, PA
20 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA
 
August
9 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA
10 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA
11 - Rock Star University House Of Rock - Santa Rosa, CA
31 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom
 
September
1 - O2 Academy Sheffield - Sheffield, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
2 - Riverside - Newcastle, United Kingdom
4 - The Robin 2 - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
5 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
6 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom
8 - The Tivoli - Buckley, United Kingdom
10 - Cacaofabriek - Helmond, Netherlands
11 - Turock - Essen, Germany
12 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany
14 - L’empreint - Savigny-Le-Temple, France
15 - Castle of Princess d'Arenberg - Raismes, France
16 - Hair Metal Heaven Festival - Hull, United Kingdom
 
October 
12 - Riverside Ballroom 0 Green Bay, WI


 
 

 

 



