New L.A. GUNS Album Will Feature "The Best Guitar Work I Have Ever Done" Says TRACII GUNS

"My brain is going crazy thinking about the overwhelming, scary and exciting task of recording what has to be the best guitar work I have ever done starting today," says L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns via Instagram. "It's like going into the dark and trying to emerge with a vast pallet of shades that all blend together in aural magic!"

L.A. Guns has just begun recording their new, as yet untitled album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2017's The Missing Peace; a release date has not been announced.

In live news, L.A. Guns - featuring vocalist Phil Lewis, lead guitarist Tracii Guns, rhythm guitarist Johnny Monaco, bassist Johnny Martin, and drummer Shane Fitzgibbon - have the following shows booked:

July

13 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

14 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

19 - Roar On The Shore - Erie, PA

20 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA



August

9 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

10 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

11 - Rock Star University House Of Rock - Santa Rosa, CA

31 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom



September

1 - O2 Academy Sheffield - Sheffield, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

2 - Riverside - Newcastle, United Kingdom

4 - The Robin 2 - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

5 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

6 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom

8 - The Tivoli - Buckley, United Kingdom

10 - Cacaofabriek - Helmond, Netherlands

11 - Turock - Essen, Germany

12 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

14 - L’empreint - Savigny-Le-Temple, France

15 - Castle of Princess d'Arenberg - Raismes, France

16 - Hair Metal Heaven Festival - Hull, United Kingdom



October

12 - Riverside Ballroom 0 Green Bay, WI





