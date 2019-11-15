NEW YEARS DAY Announce Limited Edition Box Set Through The Years

With the first decade of New Years Day, rock music's breakout band wrapping up, Ash and co. are excited to announce the release of their first box set Through The Years, the limited edition set features all seven of their albums available for the first time on custom colored vinyl, a Blu-Ray of their beloved music videos and a four-page picture book of never-before-seen photos of Ash and New Years Day from their humble beginnings. The photos were handpicked and the captions were hand written by Ash Costello. This is limited to 500, fans can pre-order while supplies last here.

Ash Costello states, "I recorded New Years Day's first album My Dear in my friend's bedroom closet in 2005, nearly 15 years ago. From then till now, every song recorded has been like a ripped page from that day in my personal life's journal. It's exciting to see it all together now, like a map of our bands career. I hope everyone enjoys being able to own the entire journey, and I hope it inspires the listeners to never give up on their dream."

Through The Years is a 6 pound box, with 7 custom colored LP, blu ray and a four page picture book. It retails for $125.98. This is a must for anyone who has been a fan of New Years Day since the beginning. 2020 launches the band into the second decade of their incredible career so it is only fitting for a band named New Years Day to launch their box set not only in the New Year, but a new decade. Ash and co. are currently on tour in Europe/UK supporting Halestorm and In This Moment. Their new single "Come For Me" is celebrating nine weeks on the Active Rock chart; this is their follow up to the top 15 smash "Shut Up".

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)