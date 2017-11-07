New York City's STATION Premiere “Never Enough” Music Video

New York City rockers, Station, have premiered their latest single, "Never Enough”, along with an accompanying music video, which can be seen below.

"I'm really proud of this song," says guitarist Chris Lane about the new single. "We've played it live a handful of times, but it really took shape in the studio. I think the process for recording this song really showed us what we can do in the studio and new ways we can create."

Adds singer Pat Kearney, "The response for the video has been amazing. Within a day, our video was shared and posted on rock blogs all around the world. Within hours of releasing the video, we were seeing new fans engage us in places like South America and Europe. It was surreal."

In addition to the video premiere, the band have announced several live dates for December.

December

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Connie's Ric Rac

2 - Cincinnati, OH - MVP's Bar and Grill

8 - New York, NY - Arlene's Grocery

15 - Long Branch, NJ - Brighton Bar

The band’s new album is tentatively scheduled for an early 2018 release.

(Photo - Steven Lane)