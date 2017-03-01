NEXT STEP Announces New Album Legacy

Next Step is a rock/metal band from Madrid, Spain. They will release their new album Legacy on March 17th.

In July 2016, the band released a music video for the song “Eternal”, which not only showed the maturity they were achieving in their compositions, but also served as a presentation for what was to come with their first album, receiving great critics from national and international media.

Their sound resembles the character of modern American rock and metal bands such as Alter Bridge, Trivium, Black Stone Cherry or Shinedown.

Legacy, as its own name indicates, is Next Step's particular legacy, their footprint. This work has Next Step’s purest essence, both musically and lyrically. It’s an album composed with great care and cooked in low fire that creates a dynamic and with this album the band feels fresher than ever.