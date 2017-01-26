NEXT TO NONE - More Dates Confirmed For European Tour Supporting HAKEN

Next To None, featuring Mike Portnoy's son Max Portnoy on drums, will be on tour in Europe with Haken, beginning on March 22nd in Nottingham, England. A few more dates have been added to the tour itinerary. Find the schedule below.

Next To None is a progressive metal band based out of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, featuring Max Portnoy on drums, Derrick Schneider on guitar, Kris Rank on bass, and Thomas Cuce on keyboards and lead vocals.

The band was formed in 2013 and spent several years performing live and writing music. In 2015, Next To None released their first album, A Light In The Dark, via InsideOut Music. The album was produced by Mike Portnoy and received rave reviews worldwide for their song writing, technical playing and explosive live performances, which credited them as one of the youngest bands to break into the progressive metal genre.

Next To None is now back in the studio writing and recording their second album. They are combining the technicality of odd time signatures with brutal guitars, pounding driving drums, melodic melodies, hardcore vocals and so much more. They have pushed the boundaries of their song writing and creativity to an entirely new level, one which will propel you into the nearest mosh pit, or have you mesmerized by eerie sounds of piano and strings.

Tour dates:

March

22 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, United Kingdom

23 - O2 ABC 2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

24 - Manchester Academy 3 - Manchester, United Kingdom

25 - O2 Academy 2 Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

26 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, United Kingdom

28 - Le Splendid - Lille, France

29 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France

30 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France

31 - Kiff - Aarau, Switzerland

April

1 - Keller Klub - Stuttgart, Germany

3 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

4 - Szene - Vienna, Austria

5 - Durer-Kert - Budapest, Hungary

6 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Beatpol - Dresden, Germany

9 - Chez Heinz - Hannover, Germany

10 - Kesselhaus - Wiesbaden, Germany

11 - Turock - Essen, Germany

12 - Rockhal - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg

13 - Melkweg OZ - Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 - Bascula Club - Tel Aviv, Israel (Haken only)